Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $14.94 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $189.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $190.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

