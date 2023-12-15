Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 6.2 %
BEN stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
