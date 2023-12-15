Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

