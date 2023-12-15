Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.