Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

