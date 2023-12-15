Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

WELL opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

