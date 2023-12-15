Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 749,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.27% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

