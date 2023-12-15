Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 132,706 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,521,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Bunge Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.2 %

BG stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.