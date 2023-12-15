Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 250,000 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.27% of Avnet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 64.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after purchasing an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 15.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after buying an additional 484,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avnet by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 465,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 2.8 %

AVT opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Avnet



Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

