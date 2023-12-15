Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $10.62 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $403.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

