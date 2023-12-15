Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

