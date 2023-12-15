Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,636.69 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,600.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,525.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.