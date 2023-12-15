Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 258,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

CubeSmart Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.48 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

