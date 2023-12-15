Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $229.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $233.28. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

