Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,120,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,798,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $538.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.22.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

