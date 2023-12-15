VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

