VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE AJG opened at $227.04 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.54.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

