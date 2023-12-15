VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,415 ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter worth $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter worth $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 0.9 %

DDM opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

