VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 457 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $146.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

