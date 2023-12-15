VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $680.48 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.33 and a 200-day moving average of $584.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

