VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

