VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

PANW stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.