VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $35,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 340,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 847,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Masco by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

