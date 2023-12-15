VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $43,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 162,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.49 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

