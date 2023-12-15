VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 20,866 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 91.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7,411.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

VET stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

