VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $32,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.76.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

