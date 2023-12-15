VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 258.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at $6,763,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Terex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $58.39 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

