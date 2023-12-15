VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

