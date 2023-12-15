VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

Zoetis stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

