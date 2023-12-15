Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.54% and a negative net margin of 4,367.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistagen Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.