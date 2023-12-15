Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.54% and a negative net margin of 4,367.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistagen Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistagen Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.