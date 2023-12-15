Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Shares Up 1%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 2,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

