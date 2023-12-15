Vontobel (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.80 and last traded at C$60.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.70.

Vontobel Stock Up 11.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.78.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG engages in the provision of various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

