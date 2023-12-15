W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.09). Approximately 50,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 317,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.12).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £597.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,330.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.04.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

