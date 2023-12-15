Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Shares Up 22.7%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 2,573,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,453,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.
