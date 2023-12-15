Wedbush Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

