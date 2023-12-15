Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,363 shares of company stock worth $2,985,353 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 577.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 42,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

