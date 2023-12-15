Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wendel Trading Up 5.2 %

WNDLF opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

