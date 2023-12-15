WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $189.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE WCC opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34. WESCO International has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.