Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 1,147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.4 days.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 2.8 %

WFSTF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.