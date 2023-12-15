WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Up 1.8%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.28. 5,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.
The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.
