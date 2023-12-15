WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Up 1.8%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.28. 5,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

