WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Shares Up 1%

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

