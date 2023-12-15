WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Financial Comparison

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

So-Young International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares So-Young International and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.80 -$9.50 million $0.04 34.51 WISeKey International $23.81 million 0.43 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 101.45%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than So-Young International.

Summary

So-Young International beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

