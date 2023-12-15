WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WonderFi Technologies Price Performance
WONDF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.
About WonderFi Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WonderFi Technologies
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What is consumer discretionary?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.