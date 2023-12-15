Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.25, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

