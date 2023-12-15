Workday, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $270.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.22. Workday has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

