Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of Worley stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Worley has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Worley in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

