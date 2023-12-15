X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14.

XFOR stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,034 shares of company stock worth $406,849. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

