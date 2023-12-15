Xerox Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xerox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Xerox by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xerox by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

