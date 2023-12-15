XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $14.40 on Friday. XP Power has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

