Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
About Yangarra Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.