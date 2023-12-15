Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

